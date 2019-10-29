NMPT facilitates export of heaviest consignment

The New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) on Monday created a record of sorts when it received an over-dimensioned cargo in the form of a column meant for use in oil refineries for export.
The 1,250 tonne column, manufactured at a heavy engineering industry in Baikampady Industrial Area, Mangaluru, was brought to the Port by a 56-axle, 448-wheel self-propelling trailer truck.
Traffic on NH 66 on the carriageway towards Udupi from Mangaluru was restricted for some time on Sunday to facilitate the movement of the consignment.
The column, being exported from the engineering firm, was meant to be used in an oil refinery in Nigeria, officials said.
