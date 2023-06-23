ADVERTISEMENT

NMPA’s 32-bed hospital to be upgraded to 150-bed multi-speciality hospital

June 23, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - MANGALURU

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal gives approval for upgrading under PPP mode at a cost of ₹107 crore

The Hindu Bureau

NMPA Hospital at Panambur in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal has given approval for upgrading the 32-bed hospital of the New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) as a 150-bed multi-speciality hospital on public-private-partnership (PPP) at an estimated cost of ₹107 crores.

“This (upgraded) hospital will provide quality healthcare services to port employees, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), retired personnel and their dependents, as well as to non-NMPA patients residing in the surrounding region of the port, thus implementing the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of assured access to quality healthcare to the last person at the last mile,” a release from the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways on Thursday, quoted Mr. Sonowal of having said.

Currently, the 32-bed hospital of the NMPA offers OPD and diagnostic services to its patients (NMPA beneficiaries). The new multi-speciality hospital will offer a wide range of medical services with a capability to treat many different types of illness and conditions. This project will make available all amenities to the patients like IPD facilities, ICU, Advanced Diagnostic facilities (CTScan, MRI etc.), Multi-Speciality Services (Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology and Nephrology etc.) emergency care, diagnosis, surgery and treatment under one roof which are not available in the existing port hospital, the release said.

Under this project, three acres of land identified by the port authority shall be handed over to the concessionaire for this development. The existing hospital shall be handed over to the concessionaire for operations, which shall be handed over to the Port Authority after starting of new multi-speciality hospital.

The project will rationalise the annual medical expenditure incurred on the treatment of their employees. It will provide healthcare to the nearby population residing within 5 km radius of Panambur, Baikampdy, Kulai, Surathkal, etc. and will contribute towards employment of specialists, doctors, pharmacists, nursing staff and other para-medical staff, etc., the release said.

