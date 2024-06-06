GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NMPA to ink pact with Srinivas Medical College to build and run multi speciality hospital

Published - June 06, 2024 06:49 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
The New Mangalore Port Authority will sign a concession agreement with Srinivas Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre to maintain the existing 32-bed hospital and develop a 150-bed hospital on its premises on June 7.

The New Mangalore Port Authority will sign a concession agreement with Srinivas Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre to maintain the existing 32-bed hospital and develop a 150-bed hospital on its premises on June 7. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) will sign a concession agreement with the Srinivas Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, Mangaluru, to develop a multi-speciality hospital in the port vicinity on Friday.

A release from NMPA here said the authority was developing a state-of-the-art 150-bed multi-specialty hospital in the port vicinity on the PPP model at a cost of ₹107 crore to bring healthcare closer to the local community.

The hospital will have three modular operation theatres and one cath lab besides providing various multi-specialty services, including nephrology, neurology, cardiology, neonatology etc. It would also provide services in pathology, pharmacy, ambulance etc., under a single roof for the general public and the port beneficiaries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the project on February 28.

The authority would sign the agreement with the successful bidder, Srinivas Institute, for operation and maintenance of the existing 32-bed hospital and to construct, operate and maintain a 150-bed multi specialty hospital on PPP basis for 60 years.

NMPA said the hospital embraces inclusivity, extending all Government of India health insurance schemes, like Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, or any other public health insurance schemes of Government of India or the State government to the public.

