NMPA set to handle a record 45 MT of cargo in this fiscal, says Governor

February 23, 2024 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - MANGALURU

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot said here on Friday that the New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) is set to handle a record 45 million tonnes (MT) of cargo during 2023-24. It handled 41.3 MT of cargo during 2022-23.

He was addressing the port employees after inaugurating the golden jubilee AOB Circle Road and the golden jubilee truck parking terminal constructed on the port premises at ₹6.25 crore. The projects were built as part of the 50-year celebration of service of the port. The port is completing 50 years of service since the first cargo vessel MV Satsu Maru arrived on June 10, 1974.

The Governor said the port had played a pivotal role in the transformative journey of major ports of the country in the past decade. “The port’s journey over the past 50 years is a testament to resilience, innovation, and unwavering commitment to excellence. As we look forward to the future, the port’s robust infrastructure, environmental stewardship, and community-focused initiatives set the stage for its continued success and growth,” he said.

Referring to the golden jubilee AOB Circle Road, a New Mangalore Port Authority’s release said that the pavement quality concrete road connecting the NMPA’s Administration Office Building Circle to Road No. 1 Junction was completed within six months at ₹2.54 crore. The new road facilitates congestion-free cargo movement.

The golden jubilee truck parking terminal near the Custom House building was built at ₹3.71 crore. The 11,948-sq.m terminal can accommodate 180 trucks. The port will introduce Fastag-based parking fee collection system, the release said.

Earlier, A.V. Ramana, Chairman, NMPA, along with Deputy Chairman K.G. Nath welcomed the Governor to the port.

