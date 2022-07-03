NMPA receives the first mainline container vessel

Mangalore Port Authority received the the first main line container vessel MSC Erminia at the Port in Mangaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The New Mangalore Port Authority achieved yet another milestone when it received the first mainline container vessel, MSC Erminia at the Port on July 3.

With a length of 276.5 mts and draft of 12.8 mts, the vessel was berthed at Berth No. 14 West, said a communiqué from the Port Authority. It carried 1,771 TEUs of 1,265 units of import containers.

The vessel was greeted with traditional water cannons as it entered the Port. NMPA Chairman A.V. Ramana flagged off container discharging at the Berth in the presence of heads of departments and JSW officials. Capt. R.D. Pais and Capt. Rajnikant piloted the vessel alongside.