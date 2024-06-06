ADVERTISEMENT

NMPA plants 450 tree saplings to mark World Environment Day

Published - June 06, 2024 08:05 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

New Mangalore Port Authority Chairman A.V. Ramana flags off a CNG car for port use to mark World Environment Day in Mangaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) celebrated World Environment Day on Wednesday, with a series of initiatives aimed at increasing awareness about land restoration, desertification, and drought resilience, the theme for 2024.

The day began with a symbolic tree sapling planting programme led by Chairman A.V. Ramana along with senior officers and employees, who planted 450 saplings on the port premises.

Mr. Ramana also flagged off five new compressed natural gas (CNG) cars for the port use aligning with the Green Port initiative. In the evening, NMPA hosted a formal programme. Mr. Ramana highlighted the increasing importance of land restoration owing to global warming and environmental challenges.

Paper Seed founder Nitin Vas shared his eco-friendly initiatives, including paper seed pens and pencils. Chief Engineer (Civil), Shekhar Lagwankar, Deputy Chief Mechanical Engineer K. Ramesh, Deputy Manager (Environment), Roopashree and others were present.

