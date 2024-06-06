NMPA plants 450 tree saplings to mark World Environment Day

The New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) celebrated World Environment Day on Wednesday, with a series of initiatives aimed at increasing awareness about land restoration, desertification, and drought resilience, the theme for 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The day began with a symbolic tree sapling planting programme led by Chairman A.V. Ramana along with senior officers and employees, who planted 450 saplings on the port premises.

Mr. Ramana also flagged off five new compressed natural gas (CNG) cars for the port use aligning with the Green Port initiative. In the evening, NMPA hosted a formal programme. Mr. Ramana highlighted the increasing importance of land restoration owing to global warming and environmental challenges.

Paper Seed founder Nitin Vas shared his eco-friendly initiatives, including paper seed pens and pencils. Chief Engineer (Civil), Shekhar Lagwankar, Deputy Chief Mechanical Engineer K. Ramesh, Deputy Manager (Environment), Roopashree and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.