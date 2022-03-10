NMPA issues work order for construction of Kulai fishing harbour

City-based SAPL GCC JV gets the order to build the harbour at ₹147 crore being the lowest bidder

Traditional fishing boats lay berthed on the Kulai-Chitrapura beachfront in Mangaluru. where a fishing harbour is proposed to be built through the New Mangalore Port Authority. | Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY

City-based SAPL GCC JV gets the order to build the harbour at ₹147 crore being the lowest bidder

The New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) has issued work order for the much-awaited construction work for a fishing harbour at Kulai near here at an estimated cost of ₹147 crore.

Coming up on the Kulai-Chitrapura beachfront between Mangaluru and Surathkal, the fishing harbour work entails construction of breakwater, marine structure with allied civil works, dredging and reclamation. The work to be executed on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode was awarded to the lowest bidder, SAPL GCC Joint Venture, Mangaluru, at a contract price of ₹147 crore, said a release from NMPA.

The contractor is expected to commence work on March 23 and complete it within 1,240 days, as per the work order issued by the Port Authority. Having been brought under the Prime Minister’s Gati Shakti Project, the harbour will have a direct impact on the blue economy of the State by facilitating fishermen to compete with advantage in the international markets.

Port Authority Chairman A.V. Ramana said that the port has fulfilled its first commitment towards fishermen by way of issuing the work order on Wednesday after following the due process. The fishing harbour has been pending for long as an alternative source of livelihood for fishermen who were displaced by the New Mangalore Port project.

Mr. Ramana had on Tuesday stated that legal hurdles for awarding the contract were cleared recently and the contract will be awarded shortly.

Legal hurdles

Though SAPL GCC emerged the lowest bidder after financial and technical qualification during the tendering process that commenced on December 10, 2020 and was completed on March 30, 2021, Yojaka India Pvt. Ltd., Mangaluru, whose bid was rejected, complained to the Union Government on the grounds of irregularities in the tendering process.

It also filed a writ petition before the High Court of Karnataka challenging the selection of the lowest bidder. The Union Government informed the court that it will take the final decision after conducting an inquiry. SAPL GCC filed a writ petition before the High Court challenging this decision of the Union Government and said that it did not have the authority to interfere after the tenders were finalised.

Recalling the order disposing of Yojaka’s petition on February 23, the court dismissed the petition and allowed SAPL GCC’s petition quashing the Union Government’s inquiry order and directing NMPA to consider awarding the contract to SAPL GCC.