Karnataka’s Mangaluru port handles its largest container vessel

The New Mangalore Port, near Mangaluru, has handled the largest parcel size container vessel between July 23 and July 25 when it received M.V. Neyyar carrying 1,936 TEUs of containerised cargo that sailed out on July 25, 2022.

July 27, 2022 13:15 IST

NMP Authority said a vessel belonging to Sima Marine India was berthed at JSW Mangalore Container Terminal (Berth No. 14) in Mangaluru on July 23. Authorities handled 1,011 TEUs of import containers and 925 TEUs of export containers

The New Mangalore Port at Mangaluru has handled the largest parcel size container vessel between July 23 and July 25 when it received M.V. Neyyar carrying 1,936 TEUs of containerised cargo.

NMP Authority said the vessel belonging to Sima Marine India, under the agency of MBK Logistics, was berthed at JSW Mangalore Container Terminal (Berth No. 14) on July 23. Authorities handled 1,011 TEUs of import containers and 925 TEUs of export containers. It sailed out of Mangaluru on July 25.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The earlier record was M.V. SSL Brahmaputra, which called at the port on June 14, 2021, with 1521 TEUs of containerised cargo.

Container traffic at NMPA has steadily increased from less than 1000 TEUs handled in 2000 to 1.5 lakh TEUS handled in 2021-22.

Container cargo was handled at various general cargo berths of the port till the last financial year.

Considering the steady growth in work load and to facilitate smooth handling of container vessels, the port has awarded the work of mechanisation of container handling at the exclusive deep draft berth (No. 14) to M/s Mangalore Container Terminal Pvt. Ltd. (JSW) on PPP model. Work on the berth is completed. The new facility is expected to handle higher volumes of containers in the coming years.

Port Chairman A.V. Ramana said the port’s multi-dimensional initiatives, including online gate admittance, improved storage facilities coupled with the coordinated efforts at rendering professional service by port authorities, were made possible by the business development and operational teams of JSW Mangalore Container Terminal.