NMPA expects handling 48 MT of cargo during 2023-24, says chairman

August 15, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - MANGALURU:

The Hindu Bureau
The 100 feet flag mast inaugurated at NMPA​ on the occasion of Independence Day in Mangaluru on Tuesday.

The 100 feet flag mast inaugurated at NMPA​ on the occasion of Independence Day in Mangaluru on Tuesday.

Chairman of New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) A. V. Ramana said here on Tuesday that the port is expected to handle 48 million tonnes of cargo in this financial year (2023-24).

In the 77th Independence Day address at the port he said that the port handled 41.42 million tonnes of cargo during 2022-23.

The port will take up new projects such as modernization of KK Gate, building new berth No. 17, upgrading berths No. 09 and No. 13 etc. in the current financial year, he said.

The chairman said that the port has grown tremendously and has shown incremental rate in year-on-year cargo handling in comparison to other major ports and stands on the top position in terms cargo handling growth in the last four months.

Prizes were distributed to the school children and port employees for their achievements in the field of sports, studies and to the winners of various competitions held as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in the port. Saplings were planted in the port premises on the occasion.

Employees of the port participated in in Har Ghar Tiranga campaign by hoisting the national flag in their houses. The CISF personnel conducted a bike rally to create awareness among the general public on the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign and to instill the feeling of patriotism.

The chairman inaugurated a 100 feet flag mast on the occasion. It is located in front of U.S. Mallya Gate. It is easily visible to all who travel through the national highway 66, a port release said.

Chairman​ of NMPA A.V. Ramana inaugurated a 100 feet flag mast in front of U.S. Mallya Gate in Mangaluru on Tuesday.

Chairman​ of NMPA A.V. Ramana inaugurated a 100 feet flag mast in front of U.S. Mallya Gate in Mangaluru on Tuesday.

