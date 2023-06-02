ADVERTISEMENT

NMPA conducts workshop on maritime adversities

June 02, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The gathering at the workshop hosted by NMPA, in Mangaluru on Friday, June 2, 2023. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

NMPA chairman A.V. Ramana speaking at a workshop on maritime adversities in Mangaluru on Friday, June 2, 2023. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The New Mangalore Port Authority on June 2, Friday, conducted a workshop on maritime adversities aimed at enhancing awareness and preparedness among all stakeholders and port users regarding the challenges faced in the maritime industry and the strategies to mitigate potential adversities.

NMPA chairman A.V. Ramana inaugurated the workshop in the presence of Port Deputy Chairman K.G. Nath, Coast Guard DIG P.K. Mishra, retired nautical advisor to the Union government Capt. L.K. Panda and IPA Advisor R.D. Tripathi.

Mr. Ramana said the discussions and insights shared during the event will contribute to the development of effective strategies to mitigate adversities and ensure the continued growth and resilience of our industry.

Domain experts Capt. Panda and Mr. Tripathi, as resourcepersons, made informative presentations on a wide range of topics, including various processes and eventualities associated with shipping, roles and responsibilities of various stakeholders, preventive actions, preparedness and crisis management in dealing with maritime adversities.

Port Deputy Conservator Capt. S.R. Pattanayak was present.

