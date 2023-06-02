HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NMPA conducts workshop on maritime adversities

June 02, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
The gathering at the workshop hosted by NMPA, in Mangaluru on Friday, June 2, 2023.

The gathering at the workshop hosted by NMPA, in Mangaluru on Friday, June 2, 2023. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

NMPA chairman A.V. Ramana speaking at a workshop on maritime adversities in Mangaluru on Friday, June 2, 2023.

NMPA chairman A.V. Ramana speaking at a workshop on maritime adversities in Mangaluru on Friday, June 2, 2023. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The New Mangalore Port Authority on June 2, Friday, conducted a workshop on maritime adversities aimed at enhancing awareness and preparedness among all stakeholders and port users regarding the challenges faced in the maritime industry and the strategies to mitigate potential adversities.

NMPA chairman A.V. Ramana inaugurated the workshop in the presence of Port Deputy Chairman K.G. Nath, Coast Guard DIG P.K. Mishra, retired nautical advisor to the Union government Capt. L.K. Panda and IPA Advisor R.D. Tripathi.

Mr. Ramana said the discussions and insights shared during the event will contribute to the development of effective strategies to mitigate adversities and ensure the continued growth and resilience of our industry.

Domain experts Capt. Panda and Mr. Tripathi, as resourcepersons, made informative presentations on a wide range of topics, including various processes and eventualities associated with shipping, roles and responsibilities of various stakeholders, preventive actions, preparedness and crisis management in dealing with maritime adversities.

Port Deputy Conservator Capt. S.R. Pattanayak was present.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore / security measures / national security

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.