NMPA celebrates Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

MP Nalin Kumar Kateel speaking at a flag hoisting ceremony at New Mangalore Port to mark 75 years of Indian Independence celebrations, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in Mangaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) on Wednesday conducted a flag hoisting ceremony in view of the ongoing celebrations of 75 years of Indian Independence, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, on its premises.

Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel hoisted the National Flag after reviewing the parade by Central Industrial Security Force and Fire Force personnel of NMPA. Mangaluru City North MLA Y Bharath Shetty, Port Chairman A.V. Ramana, Chief Vigilance Officer Padmanabhachar and others were present.

Mr. Kateel recalled the struggle and sacrifices by the freedom fighters of the country due to which the whole Nation was able to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. He appreciated NMPA Chairman under whose leadership, the Port has undertaken various developmental projects, green port initiatives such as launching electric buses, LED street lights in Port vicinity etc.

Mr. Ramana rekindled the history of the nation before Independence and recalled the freedom fighters who fought during the freedom struggle. He reminded the Port employees about the service rendered by them to the Nation in terms of facilitating EXIM and urged to work further for betterment of the Nation.

As the day also marks Guru Purnima, two principals from Kendriya Vidyayala No. 1 and NMPA English Medium School were felicitated for their exemplary service.