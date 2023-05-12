ADVERTISEMENT

NMPA bags third prize from Shipping Ministry for overall performance among major ports

May 12, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

New Mangalore Port Authority chairman A.V. Ramana receiving the prize from Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarabananda Sonowal and Union Minister of State Shripad Y Naik in New Delhi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) secured the third prize in the overall performance for 2022-23 among the major ports in the country.

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal and Minister of State Shripad Y. Naik presented the prize to NMPA chairman A.V. Ramana at the launch of Harit Sagar, the Green Port Guidelines launching programme in New Delhi on Wednesday, said a release.

The port handled 41.42 million tonnes of traffic, a 5.4% growth compared to 39.3 million tonnes in 2021-22. The container traffic grew by 8.55%, from 1.5 lakh TEUs to 1.65 lakh TEUs during the period, while the ship turnaround time was reduced to 43.29 hours from 45.95 hours.

The average output per berth per day rose from 16,465 tonnes to 18,489 tonnes per berth, with an incremental operating ratio of 38.44 that is on par with private ports in the country.

Awards were conferred for the overall performance on operational and financial parameters during 2022-23 to generate healthy competition among major ports.

Harit Sagar Guidelines - 2023 envisages ecosystem dynamics in port development, operation and maintenance while aligning with ’Working with Nature’ concept and minimising impact on biotic components of harbor ecosystem.

It lays emphasis on use of clean/green energy in port operation, developing port capabilities for storage, handling and bunkering greener fuels, including green hydrogen, green ammonia, green methanol/ethanol etc.

The NMP has already undertaken various green port initiatives in accordance with the guidelines, including transforming from manual cargo handling to mechanised cargo handling system, 100% solarisation, rainwater harvesting, maintaining 33% of total land area as green, commissioning electric vehicles to reduce carbon emission, moving from conventional to LED lighting system, sewage treatment plant, and vermi-composting for waste management etc.

