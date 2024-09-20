NMPA and DGFASLI organise workshop on dock safety and handling hazardous chemicals

New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) in collaboration with the Directorate General Factory Advice Service and Labour Institutes (DGFASLI) organised a one-day Workshop on “Dock Safety and Handling of Hazardous Chemicals” here on Thursday, September 19.

ADVERTISEMENT

The workshop was aimed at enhancing awareness and understanding of the safe handling, regulatory frameworks, and emergency response procedures related to hazardous chemicals at ports. Vipul Mishra, Director, Dock Safety, DGFASLI, A.V. Ramana, Chairman, NMPA and Alok Mishra, Joint Secretary, DGFASLI(virtual), Sumit Roy, Chief Inspector Dock Safety, DGFASLI, Nandakumar Velayudhan Pillai, Director (Refinery), MRPL, S. Shanthi, Deputy. Chairperson and K. Padmanabhachar, CVO, NMPA were among those present.

While Mr. Mishra gave an overview of the workshop and highlighted its significance, Mr. Roy highlighted critical aspects of Dock Safety and Handling Hazardous Chemicals. In his special address, Mr. Pillai emphasised the importance of safety protocols in handling hazardous substances.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commending the initiative of organising the workshop on the safe handling of hazardous goods, Mr. Ramana highlighted the importance of safe handling from the ship to the shore and beyond. Over the past decade, Indian ports have experienced significant growth in capacity and efficiency, transitioning from conventional to mechanised and automated systems to reduce accidents.

The Chairman outlined key safety principles and stressed the importance of automation and technology in reducing incidents, citing examples such as handling containers and hazardous chemicals. He highlighted the potential risks, including container falls and leaks, and advocated for adopting technology like sensors, robotics, and artificial intelligence to mitigate these hazards. Mr. Ramana said despite handling vast cargo volumes, New Mangalore Port maintains zero fatalities due to stringent safety measures.

The workshop was divided into several key sessions, including regulatory framework, safe handling of dangerous substances, hazardous environments and emergency response, technology solutions and innovations in dock safety and an interactive session on developing safety protocols.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.