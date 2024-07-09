NMAMIT and SJEC emerge winners in men’s and women’s VTU Mangaluru Division badminton tournament

Nitte Mahalinga Adyanthaya Memorial Institute of Technology, Nitte, emerged the winner in the men’s Visvesvaraya Technological University Mangaluru Division Badminton Tournament while St. Joseph Engineering College (SJEC) was the winner in the women’s Tournament concluded on Monday, July 8.

SJEC hosted the two-day tournament on July 7 and 8 at the Global Badminton Arena in Vamanjoor near here. Mangalore Institute of Technology and Engineering, Moodbidri was the runner-up in men’s badminton while Canara Engineering College, Benjanapadavu, was the runner-up in the women’s section.

Inaugurating the event on Sunday, July 7, SJEC Assistant Director Kenneth Rayner Crasta emphasised the importance of sportsmanship and the joy of participation over merely winning. He motivated all team members to play their best game and enjoy every moment during the tournament. Sports adviser Priya Miranda and physical education director Vaneesha Vidya Rodrigues were present.

Teams from engineering colleges in the region including NMAMIT, Alva’s Institute of Engineering and Technology, Moodbidri, MITE, Srinivas Institute of Technology, Valachhil, Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management, Adyar, Bearys Institute Of Technology, Innoli, AJ Institute of Engineering and Technology, Kottara Chowki, Shri Madhwa Vadiraja Institute of Technology, Bantakal, Moodlakatte Institute of Technology, Kundapura, Yenepoya Institute of Technology, Moodbidri, CEC, Vivekananda College of Engineering and Technology, Puttur, Shree Devi Institute Of Technology, Kenjar, Government Engineering College, Karwar and SJEC participated in the tournament.

SJEC Student Welfare Dean H.S. Ramananda distributed the prizes at the valedictory.