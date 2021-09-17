Niveus Solutions sets up shop in Mangaluru

It hopes to nurture pool of local talent

The Udupi-headquartered Niveus Solutions Pvt. Ltd., a bootstrapped cloud engineering services organisation, expanded its reach to Mangaluru by opening its largest office in the country in the city on Thursday.

Niveus Solutions, an award-winning Google Cloud partner, has around 300 employees working from multiple locations in India and Singapore. The Mangaluru office sprawls across 16,000 sq.ft, with seating for 210 staff. It is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and designed to create a traditional, homely ambiance of yesteryear ancestral houses in the region.

Speaking after the inauguration of the new office, actor Rakshith Shetty said he was surprised to see Mangaluru and Udupi becoming base for a global cloud engineering organisation such as Niveus. He said there was lot of untapped potential in the region, be it in technology, medicine or even arts. When the talent gets access to the right infrastructure, there was no limit to what they could achieve, he said.

Niveus CEO Suyog Shetty said the organisation has seen tremendous growth in business and operations in recent times, registering an over 300% growth year-on-year. The Mangaluru office offers opportunities to software professionals in the region where immense pool of talent is available from the education hub. The setup is another key step to attracting and retaining the best of talents in the region, he said.

The Mangaluru office working in tandem with the headquarters is expected to create a marked impact in modernising businesses through cloud technology and engineering. Niveus has been empowering industry leaders, including top private banks and leading asset management companies, and customers to leverage cloud technologies and harness the power of cloud services to build resilient infrastructures that scale. It recently expanded to the ASEAN region, setting up a hub in Singapore and onboarding new customers.

Niveus was funded in 2013 by Suyog Shetty, Rashmi George, Roshan Bava and Mohsin Khan.