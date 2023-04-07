Nitte Material Recovery Facility an inspiring model to others, says Adichunchanagiri seer

April 07, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - MANGALURU

Adichunchanagiri Mutt seer Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji said the Material Recovery Facility (MRF) handling dry waste at Nitte in Karkala taluk by start-up M/s Mangala Resource Management Pvt. Ltd., was an inspiring model to others, who intend to nurture the nature.

The Swamiji was visiting the MRF on Wednesday, April 5, at Nitte in Karkala Taluk of Udupi district. Expressing happiness over the initiative, Sri Nirmalanandanatha wished similar initiative be taken up across the country so as to eliminate the menace of solid waste. “Nothing is waste in nature, including our mind, unless they are maintained or preserved properly.”

The MRF, Sri Nirmalanandanatha said, was a sustainable venture to keep the nature clean and pure. He also congratulated the woman employees of the venture for their service.

Since August 2022

Mangaluru-based M/s Mangala has been successfully operating the rural facility since August 2022 and has managed nearly 20,000 tonnes of waste so far impacting 47 villages of Udupi district and covering 72,000 houses and 7,000 commercial establishments. It was also also operating a similar MRF at Yedapadavu under Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat with a capacity to handle 10 tonnes per day.

The start-up has been providing waste management solutions to 18 apartments in Mangaluru, covering 800 flats, under the “Zero Waste Apartment (ZWA)” initiative. It handles one tonne dry waste in Bala Gram Panchayat, under “Zero Waste Village” initiative. In Kateel Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple, M/s Mangala handles one tonne garbage per day under “Zero Waste Temple” initiative. The firm also provides integrated waste management solutions to K.S. Hegde Medical Academy by handling 2 tonnes of waste under “Zero Waste Campus” initiative.

A statement from the start-up said that it has the capacity to handle 10,000 tonnes of solid waste per annum. During Sri Nirmalanandanatha’s visit, Managing Director Dilraj Alva explained the functioning of the Nitte MRF.

Executive Director Ranjan Bellarpady, Project Director Sachin Shetty Project Manager M.S. Dhanush were present.