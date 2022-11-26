Nitte Institute of Physiotherapy to host two-day physiotherapy conference from December 2

November 26, 2022 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - MANGALURU

Nitte Institute of Physiotherapy, a constituent college of Nitte (Deemed to be University), will organise a two-day physiotherapy conference, Nitte Physio Panacea 2022, at K.S. Hegde auditorium, Deralakatte from December 2.

It is to commemorate its silver jubilee year, according to the principal of the college, and also the organising chairman of the conference Dhanesh Kumar K.U.

Addressing presspersons on Saturday, he said that the theme of the conference is ‘sunnyside of global physiotherapy research, practice and education’.

Over 1,400 delegates from the country, including from 35 physiotherapy colleges in India, are expected to attend it. The scientific sessions planned will have combined impact on the research, education and clinical practice.

The pre-conference workshop will focus on the recent trends in physiotherapy.

Vice Chancellor of Bengaluru North University Niranjan Vanalli will inaugurate the conference at 10.30 a.m. on December 2.

There will be a musical extravaganza, inter-collegiate cultural competition on December 2 evening.

Mollywood playback singers Vimal Roy, Tania Elizabeth Mathew, and Shreya S. Menon will perform. There will be an alumni meet on December 3 evening, he said.