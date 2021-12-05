Nitte engineering college to offer BSc (Honors)

Nitte Mahalinga Adyanthaya Memorial Institute of Technology, Nitte, Udupi district, will offer a four-year BSc (Honors) programme with Physics, Mathematics, and Chemistry subjects from 2021-22. Admission will be through KEA and the fee fixed by VTU is ₹60,000 per annum. Unfilled seats after the KEA allotment will be reverted to the management.

The programme is offered in accordance with the National Education Policy where students opt for a specialisation (major) in Physics/ Chemistry/Mathematics after three semesters. Students will also study skill based and industry oriented topics from engineering science besides subjects in Electronics and Computer Science like AI, IoT, Robotics, Machine Learning, Cyber Security and Data Science. The third and fourth year deals with research projects and internships, a release said.