Nitte (Deemed-to-be) University to offer value-added course on Yakshagana

Nitte (Deemed-to-be) University, Deralakatte, will offer a value-added course on Yakshagana.

The course will be formally launched at a function to be held at Avishkar auditorium at AB Shetty Institute of Dental Sciences, Deralakatte on Saturday at 9.30 a.m.

According to Saigeetha, Head (in-charge), Department of Humanities at the university, the course will be offered under the auspices of Nitte Institute of Communication which is in Paneer, near Deralakatte. The course presently will deal with the basics of only ‘mummela’ of Tenku Thittu school of Yakshagana.

The 35 hours to 40 hours course is designed to teach abhinaya, hejje, tala and veshagarike (make-up). After the end of the course, the students will be readied to perform a ‘prasanga’.

The classes will be for one or two hours per a week. In addition to students of the university others, including the staff members of the university, can join the course irrespective of age limit, she said.

The students will be issued with a certificate after completing the course, she said adding that since Yakshagana is a deep and vast art form only basics will be taught to the participants. There will be no class on the ‘himmela’.

Renowned Yakshagana Bhagavatha Patla Satheesh Shetty will inaugurate the course. Well-known Yakshagana teacher Kadri Ramachandra Bhat Yellur will be the guest during the launching function. B. Satheesh Kumar Bhandary, Vice-Chancellor of the university will preside over the function.

A Yakshagana ‘Lava–Kusha’ will be performed by Mr. Yellur and team after the launching programme.