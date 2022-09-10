Nitte Day Care Clinic starts operations

The Nitte Day Care Centre of the Justice K.S. Hegde Charitable Hospital started functioning in Pumpwell in Mangaluru on September 9, 2022. | Photo Credit: Raghava M.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nitte Day Care Clinic of the Justice K.S. Hegde Charitable Hospital started operations at Pumpwell in Mangaluru on Friday.

The clinic has 12 consultation rooms where specialists from different disciplines will be available between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Spread over 20,000 sq.ft, it also has a seven-bed casualty to deal with accidents and other emergency cases. It also has a minor Operation Theatre for basic surgical procedures. Two special rooms are available for day long care for chemotherapy and other treatments.

The clinic has separate rooms for dental treatment and eye checkup. Other facilities include digital x-ray, foetal anomaly scan centre, physiotherapy, endoscopic procedures, and well-equipped pharmacy. The laboratory will open at 7 a.m. to enable people give fasting blood samples.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from offering eight different types of preventive healthcare packages for people, pre-employment packages will be offered at affordable cost to corporate clients. Free transportation service to the parent hospital will be offered to patients in need of advanced treatment, the NITTE said in a press release.

Appointments at the clinic can be booked online and also by calling 9035006912 between 8 a.m and 8 p.m., the release stated.