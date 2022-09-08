Nitte Day Care Clinic to open on September 9 in Mangaluru

The clinic, spread across 20,000 sqft area, will provide modern diagnostic and therapeutic facilities at an affordable cost

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
September 08, 2022 16:59 IST

The Justice K.S. Hegde Charitable Hospital will open Nitte Day Care Clinic at Pumpwell in Mangaluru on September 9.

In a press note, the hospital said the clinic, spread across 20,000 sqft area, will provide modern diagnostic and therapeutic facilities at an affordable cost. Services of specialised and experienced doctors will be available. The clinic offers eight different types of preventive healthcare packages for the benefit of the general public. There will be 12 consultation rooms with facilities that enhances quality of life.

Host of facilities

The clinic will provide dental treatment. Other facilities including digital x-ray, foetal anomaly scan centre, day care chemotherapy, physiotherapy, well-equipped pharmacy, endoscopic procedures and minor OT with the capacity to conduct basic surgical procedures, will be available at the clinic. Free transportation facility will be arranged from the clinic to the hospital if patients require advanced treatment.   

Registration for Kshema Health Card can be done at the clinic during the weekdays between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Appointments at the clinic can be booked online and also by calling 9035006912 between 8 a.m and 8 p.m. Laboratory at the clinic will open from 7 a.m. to enable people to give fasting blood samples, the release said.

