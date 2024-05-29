ADVERTISEMENT

Nitte Creativity Festival from tomorrow

Updated - May 29, 2024 09:34 pm IST

Published - May 29, 2024 09:33 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Nitte Institute of Communication will hold the second edition of Nitte Creativity Festival in its campus on Friday.

Talking to reporters on Wednesday, Raviraj, the Head of Nitte Institute of Communication, said the festival will be a blend of talks and performances. There will be talks by the Executive Editor of Penguin Random House Karthik Venkatesh, Associate Vice President of Jio Cinema Kannada Mahamed Ismail and Music Composer Ritwik Kaikini. There will also be a talk by the founder president of Kadike Trust Mamatha Rai on ‘Reviving Udupi Sarees’.

A team from Sri Guru Chande Set, Mangaluru, will present Chande and violin jugalbandi. The event will end with Yakshagana Puppetry Show ‘Choodamani Lanka Dahana’ by Bhaskar Kogga Kamath.

The second year MA students will organise the event as part of their event management studies, Mr. Raviraj said.

