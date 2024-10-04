NITK’s research scholar earns C-DOT fellowship

Aathira G. Menon, a research scholar from the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering at the National Institute of Technology-Karnataka in Surathkal, has been awarded a fellowship by the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) of the Union Telecommunications Department.

The recognition under C-DOT’s STAR programme was unveiled on World Telecommunication Day, as a part of its initiative to support promising students from top-ranked colleges, said a release.

Under the guidance of her mentors Prabu K. and Shyam Lal, the research titled “Next-Gen V2V: Deep Learning-Driven Multipath Proﬁling and Vehicle Fingerprinting for Enhanced V2V Communication in Smart Cities,” led by Ms. Menon, focuses on improving vehicular applications for 5G and beyond 5G (B5G) technologies—an incredibly relevant and future-focused area.

She aims to make these systems more efficient, ensuring they can support upcoming innovations without wasting existing resources. This research becomes important as the country prepares for the future of smart transportation, like self-driving cars and intelligent traffic systems.

The “STAR” program oﬀers ₹6 lakh per annum for a period of up to four years. Ms. Menon will be mentored by research leaders of C-DOT and have access to lab facilities.