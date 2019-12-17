NITK to carry out quality check ofSmart City projects

National Institute of Technology-Karnataka (NIT-K), Surathkal, will carry out quality check of projects taken up under the Smart City mission in the city.

It was decided at a meeting of the Mangaluru Smart City Implementation and Review Committee headed by Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada Kota Srinivasa Poojari here on Monday.

The Minister told the meeting that once the projects are completed, Mangaluru Smart City Ltd. (MSCL) will hand them over to the Mangaluru City Corporation. NITK will be asked to carry out technical scrutiny of the projects for quality adherence. It is because later there should not be any complaints on the quality of the projects completed.

Chairman, MSCL, and Dakshina Kannada in-charge Secretary V. Ponnuraj told the meeting that NITK and the city corporation both would paralelly carry out the quality check of the projects before handing them over to the corporation.

The Minister expressed unhappiness over the slow pace of progress of the project taken up from A.B. Shetty Circle to the Clock Tower. Replying to this, Managing Director, MSCL, Mohammed Nazir said that the particular project would be completed by the end of the next month.

Mr. Poojari asked MSCL to display the project details at the project site for the information of the people. The projects to be taken up under the mission should be in the interest of the public. There should be minimum disturbance to people while implementing the projects, he said.

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath said that some projects have been delayed due to lack of co-ordination between the city corporation and MSCL. People are not happy with the design of bus shelters built under the mission. They are also not happy with the cost incurred on each shelter.

Mr. Nazir told the meeting that 14 bus shelters have been built under the mission. Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh and corporation Commissioner Shanady Ajith Kumar Hegde were present.