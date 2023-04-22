ADVERTISEMENT

NITK-Surathkal presents Silver Rings to 2,639 outgoing students at its Ring Ceremony

April 22, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Outgoing students of National Institute of Technology-Karnataka, being presented Silver Rings during the Ring Ceremony at the Institution on April 20, Thursday, at Surathkal in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Ring Ceremony under way at the National Institute of Technology-Karnataka on April 20, Thursday, at Surathkal in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The National Institute of Technology-Karnataka, organised this year’s Ring Presentation Ceremony wherein Silver Rings were presented to outgoing students at its campus in Surathkal, on April 20, Thursday.

As many as 2,639 students from B.Tech, MTech, MCA, MBA, MSc, MTech Research, and PhD programmes were presented with the Silver Rings during the ceremony. Meanwhile, the best outgoing students of the year in several categories received gold/silver medals, student prize funds, and certificates.

The ring presentation ceremony is one of NITK-Surathkal’s distinctive traditions. No other institution in India performs a similar function. During this event, each graduating student is given a silver ring with the NITK emblem and year of graduation etched on it. This ceremony is unique because the faculty members treat the students as guests, individually presenting the ring to each student and wishing them well in their future endeavours.

Prof. A.S. Adke, then-principal of KREC (Karnataka Regionally Engineering College), initiated the first such ring presentation ceremony and the tradition has persisted for over 50 years, said a release. The ring serves two purposes: it ‘marries’ the student to his or her beloved Alma Mater and, through recognition of the ring, it unites KRECians and NITKians across the globe in tandem.

Sona Group of Industries Managing Director Yajnanarayana Kammaje, Youth for Seva Founder and Chief Mentor Venkatesha Murthy, NITK Director (Additional Charge) Prasad Krishna, Registrar K. Ravindranath, Dean-Alumni Affairs Shrikantha S. Rao and others were present on the occasion.

