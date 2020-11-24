NITK-Surathkal holds 18th annual convocation

1,549 students awarded degrees

The 18th annual convocation of NITK-Surathkal was held on Monday where 1,549 candidates were awarded various degrees via online.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Defence Research and Development Department Secretary G. Satheesh Reddy, and NITK’s Board of Governance Chairperson K. Balaveera Reddy took part in the event virtually.

Of the 1,549 students, 763 were awarded B. Tech, 648 Masters, 17 M. Tech (Research), and 121 doctoral degrees during the virtual convocation.

Mr. Pokhriyal spoke about the importance of ancient Indian educational universities such as Nalanda, Takshasheela, where thousands of students across the globe studied. He said, “The New Education Policy will help students to opt any subject of their choices, and give more importance to research and innovations in academia.”

He congratulated NITK for achieving the 13th position in NIRF ranking from the previous 21st. He released the diamond jubilee souvenir and laid the foundation stone for the foot-over bridge which connects the eastern and western campus of NITK across NH-66.