NITK students, teachers take part in Fit India run

The National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal, organised "Fit India Freedom Run" as part of the "Fit India Movement" on Wednesday.

Several students, teaching and non-teaching faculty members participated in the run that was held within the campus of the institute. Registrar, Joint Registrar and Deans from different departments of the institute also took part.

Flagging off the run, NITK Director Umamaheshwar Rao, said with the changed lifestyle following COVID-19 it was important to remain fit. Fitness should be not only in well-being but also in thought, mind and action. While emphasising on proper wearing of face mask and maintaining physical distance, he said it was important to have smile on the face and fitness in the mind.