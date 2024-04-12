GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NITK student runner up in TCS TechByte

April 12, 2024 08:16 am | Updated 08:16 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Kaushik S. Nandan from the National Institute of Technology, Karnataka, at Surathkal, bagged the 2nd prize in the TCS TechByte, a State-level quiz competition conducted by Tata Consultancy Services and the Board for IT Education Standards (BITES) recently in Bengaluru.

Dheeraj Angadi of KLS M.S. Sheshagiri College of Engineering and Technology, Belagavi emerged as the winner. The winner and the runner-up received education scholarships of ₹85,000 and ₹50,000 respectively. All finalists also got education scholarships by TCS.

Sunil Deshpande, Regional Head, TCS Bengaluru, Suresh Sundaram, Aerospace Engineering IISC, Selvan D., Co-Chairman, BITES and K.V. Mahendra Prashanth, Principal SJBIT presented the awards recently. Students from over 115 engineering colleges across Karnataka participated in the program this year, the release said.

