NITK start-up comes up with silvernanoparticles-coated face shields

MANGALURU

15 July 2020 18:40 IST

A start-up company, Apahatech Solutions LLP, incubated in the Science and Technology Entrepreneur’s Park of National Institute of Technology-Karnataka, Surathkal, has commenced production of reusable transparent face shields coated with silver nanoparticles for extra safety.

The modified product is in continuation with the face shields that were produced by NIT-K, Surathkal, during the complete lockdown period in April this year, said a release here.

Arun M. Isloor, professor of Chemistry, NIT-K and designated partner of the start-up company, the silver nanoparticles-coated face shield was the first such reported commercial product in the country. The nanoparticles on the bands of the face shield offer antimicrobial property while the strip of spongy layer provides cushioning effect making its wearing comfortable. The shields could be reused just by wiping both surfaces with soap solution using a cotton swab.

Advertising

Advertising

Prof. Isloor said that the intention of commercialising the product was not for profit but to fulfil public requirement for an affordable product. “Moreover, I want to show our students and youngsters that entrepreneurship is possible under any circumstances and India too can make any product at an affordable price,” he added.

A part of the income goes to NIT-K as royalty while another portion goes to the Indian Army Fund.

The shields were made of 100 micron thick transparent polyester sheet covering about 180 degrees of frontal portion of the head thereby giving protection against any splash or saliva from any infected person. The band was made of styrofoam, a lightweight material unlike that of an elastic band. The start-up has already obtained orders from Kerala, Ballari, Bengaluru and other places.

One shield costs ₹ 35. Details may be had from Prof. Isloor on Ph: 9448523990.