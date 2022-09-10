NITK, Robosoft collaborate to create platform connecting students and enterprises

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
September 10, 2022 01:03 IST

National Institute of Technology-Karnataka at Surathkal and Robosoft Technologies, Udupi, have joined hands to develop a collaborative platform to connect students and enterprises to interact directly for multiple purposes, including projects, internships and jobs.

A statement form NITK here said students often share their profiles with various organisations to find career opportunities while diverse sets of organisations seek student profiles across skill sets and academic credentials. The proposed platform was planned to meet the needs of the both the segments.

Built on Web 3.0 technologies, the proposed platform would be different from the current solutions and enables students and organisations to own their personal data. Besides sharing their profile, students could even showcase their work, including whitepapers, projects, studies or research. They could get recommendations for jobs or internships or projects based on their qualifications and interests through Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning tools. The discussions between students and organisations would be private.

Former Director (in-charge), NITK, Udaykumar R. Yaragatti said, “We believe both the student community and the corporate world will benefit from this platform. It is a secure and decentralised platform which uses blockchain in use-cases such as validating a student profile.”

Robosoft Managing Director and CEO Ravi Teja Bommireddipalli said the project was just the beginning of NITK-Robosoft relationship as the both come together to solve societal problems through state-of-the-art research and technology. The proposed platform would be free-to-use with no membership fees to avail the services.

