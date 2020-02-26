Mangaluru

NITK reiterates demand for shifting toll gate

While reiterating the need to shift the toll gate on National Highway 66 near the National Institute of Technology-Karnataka,Surathkal, NITK Director K. Umamaheshwara Rao on Tuesday urged Union Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal to sanction a new Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) on its campus.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Central Research Facility and a few other buildings, Mr. Rao said that in the interest of students, more so girls, and family members of NITK staff, it was necessary to shift the toll gate functioning near the institute.

Mr. Rao said that 40 % of the NITK staff are from other States and they need a Kendriya Vidyalaya for their children.

Last year, Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar had announced the setting up of a new KV in the southern region of Manglauru. But so far no action has been taken.

Mr. Rao urged Mr. Pokhriyal to consider the NITK school functioning on the institute’s campus as a Kendriya Vidyalaya. “This school can be developed as a national school using the resources available with the institute,” he said.

There are already two KVs in the city.

There was no reference by Mr. Pokhriyal about these two demands in his speech.

