The Alumni Association of the National Institute of Technology-Karnataka (NIT-K), Surathkal, will organise the fifth edition of NITK Karavali Marathon on January 12, 2020.

It is to promote fitness and healthy lifestyle among students and people in general. In addition, the marathon is aimed at creating awareness on combating climate change and starting action-based activities in the coastal belt, a release said.

International athlete and Arjuna Award-winner Arjun Devaiah will be the brand ambassador for the event. There will be a full marathon of 41.2 km. The event will also have a half-marathon of 21.1 km, and a 10 km, a 5 km race and a 3 km fun run. It is open to men, women and children aged above 10. More than 4,000 runners are expected to participate. A part of the run will be on the NITK beach at Surathkal.

There will be a total prize money of ₹ 3 lakh. In addition, there will be sports coupons worth ₹ 2 lakh. Participants will get T-shirts, food, timing certificate, physio support for recovery.

For registration, visit https://www.townscript.c- om/e/nitk-karavali-marat- hon-2020-341123, a release from B.K. Krishnamurthy, president, NITK Alumni Association, said.