ADVERTISEMENT

NITK inaugurates annual cultural fest Incident 2024

March 01, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK), Surathkal, inaugurated INCIDENT 2024, one of South India’s biggest cultural fests, on Thursday.

The cultural fest will go on till March 3 and is expected to witness a footfall of over 45,000 during the four days. IAS probationary officer in Dakshina Kannada Mukul Jain, motorsport person Ashish Raorane, NITK Director B. Ravi, Dean of Students Welfare A.C Hegde, and others were present at the inauguration.

Started in 1980, NIKT’s annual cultural fest Incident has grown to become the second-largest solely student-organised fest in South India.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The festival spans across four days and hosts numerous events and competitions across various art forms, making it a sight to behold during March. Students from across the country showcase their talents.

Incident 2024 offers a wonderful opportunity for students all over the country to participate in a multitude of competitions across various domains, including music, dance, literature, sports, fashion, business, gaming and drama. Incident hosts a total of 50-plus events across these domains.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US