NITK inaugurates annual cultural fest Incident 2024

March 01, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - MANGALURU

The National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK), Surathkal, inaugurated INCIDENT 2024, one of South India’s biggest cultural fests, on Thursday.

The cultural fest will go on till March 3 and is expected to witness a footfall of over 45,000 during the four days. IAS probationary officer in Dakshina Kannada Mukul Jain, motorsport person Ashish Raorane, NITK Director B. Ravi, Dean of Students Welfare A.C Hegde, and others were present at the inauguration.

Started in 1980, NIKT’s annual cultural fest Incident has grown to become the second-largest solely student-organised fest in South India.

The festival spans across four days and hosts numerous events and competitions across various art forms, making it a sight to behold during March. Students from across the country showcase their talents.

Incident 2024 offers a wonderful opportunity for students all over the country to participate in a multitude of competitions across various domains, including music, dance, literature, sports, fashion, business, gaming and drama. Incident hosts a total of 50-plus events across these domains.