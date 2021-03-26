NITK gets bio-waste recycling plant

A bio-waste recycling pilot plant that was inaugurated on NITK campus in Surathkal near Mangaluru on Thursday.

A bio-waste recycling plant was commissioned on the National Institute of Technology-Karnataka (NIT-K) campus at Surathkal on a pilot basis on Thursday.

Funded by Tecnimont Private Limited (TCMPL), the Indian subsidiary of Maire Tecnimont Group, as part of its corporate social responsibility, the plant has a processing capacity of 500 kg of bio-waste a day. It can produce about 30 kg of cooking gas a day. The plant has been set up at an estimated cost of ₹40 lakh.

The plant is dedicated to promoting research and improving energy self-sufficiency within the campus. It will enable NITK to generate energy by converting food and vegetable waste from the hostel blocks and canteens through anaerobic digestion, a release said.

