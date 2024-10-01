ADVERTISEMENT

NIT-K’s faculty featured in Stanford University’s list of top 2% of scientists: Data

Published - October 01, 2024 09:09 pm IST - MANGALURU

NIT-K faculty members have made significant contributions to diverse research domains, including energy and environment, materials and manufacturing, healthcare and medical technologies, communication, and information systems, as well as water treatment and membrane technology

The Hindu Bureau

National Institute of Technology (NIT-K), Surathkal

The National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NIT-K) at Surathkal said that 10 of its faculty members are featured in Stanford University’s list of the Top 2% of scientists worldwide.

ADVERTISEMENT

This accolade is based on data from Scopus, a leading database of peer-reviewed scientific publications, curated by Elsevier, one of the largest academic publishers in the world with its headquarters in the Netherlands and Stanford University, U.S.A., said a release.

NIT-K faculty members have made significant contributions to diverse research domains, including energy and environment, materials and manufacturing, healthcare and medical technologies, communication, and information systems, as well as water treatment and membrane technology.

ADVERTISEMENT

The areas of expertise for the faculty include Computational Mechanics and Smart Structures by Subhaschandra Kattimani, Dynamics of Heated Structures and Bio-Composites by P. Jeyaraj, Next-Generation Communication Technologies by Prabu K., Thermal Spray Coatings and Surface Engineering by Ramesh M.R., Biomass Conversion and Sustainable Chemistry by Saikat Dutta, Speech Processing and Human-Computer Interaction by Shashidhar G. Koolagudi, Numerical Simulation, and Computational Modeling by Arumuga Perumal D., Materials Science, and Energy Applications by D. Krishna Bhat, Membrane Technology and Water Treatment by Arun M. Isloor and Control Systems and Renewable Energy by Debashisha Jena.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

NIT-K has well-established Centres of Excellence dedicated to research and development. Faculty members have a strong research background and contribute significantly across various research domains, addressing global challenges. The research ecosystem includes interdisciplinary research centres, industry partnerships, funding from governmental and international bodies, research grants, state-of-the-art research facilities, and a Central Research Facility (CRF) that underpin local and national R&D projects.

NIT-K’s research initiatives are in line with several National endeavours, including Make in India, Digital India, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, and objectives related to Renewable Energy, among others. The Institute is happy that its research contributions have a positive impact on the society. They include delivering sustainable energy solutions, advancing healthcare, enhancing communication systems, developing innovative materials and manufacturing processes, providing clean water solutions, and more.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US