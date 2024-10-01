NIT-K’s faculty featured in Stanford University’s list of top 2% of scientists: Data

The National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NIT-K) at Surathkal said that 10 of its faculty members are featured in Stanford University’s list of the Top 2% of scientists worldwide.

This accolade is based on data from Scopus, a leading database of peer-reviewed scientific publications, curated by Elsevier, one of the largest academic publishers in the world with its headquarters in the Netherlands and Stanford University, U.S.A., said a release.

NIT-K faculty members have made significant contributions to diverse research domains, including energy and environment, materials and manufacturing, healthcare and medical technologies, communication, and information systems, as well as water treatment and membrane technology.

The areas of expertise for the faculty include Computational Mechanics and Smart Structures by Subhaschandra Kattimani, Dynamics of Heated Structures and Bio-Composites by P. Jeyaraj, Next-Generation Communication Technologies by Prabu K., Thermal Spray Coatings and Surface Engineering by Ramesh M.R., Biomass Conversion and Sustainable Chemistry by Saikat Dutta, Speech Processing and Human-Computer Interaction by Shashidhar G. Koolagudi, Numerical Simulation, and Computational Modeling by Arumuga Perumal D., Materials Science, and Energy Applications by D. Krishna Bhat, Membrane Technology and Water Treatment by Arun M. Isloor and Control Systems and Renewable Energy by Debashisha Jena.

NIT-K has well-established Centres of Excellence dedicated to research and development. Faculty members have a strong research background and contribute significantly across various research domains, addressing global challenges. The research ecosystem includes interdisciplinary research centres, industry partnerships, funding from governmental and international bodies, research grants, state-of-the-art research facilities, and a Central Research Facility (CRF) that underpin local and national R&D projects.

NIT-K’s research initiatives are in line with several National endeavours, including Make in India, Digital India, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, and objectives related to Renewable Energy, among others. The Institute is happy that its research contributions have a positive impact on the society. They include delivering sustainable energy solutions, advancing healthcare, enhancing communication systems, developing innovative materials and manufacturing processes, providing clean water solutions, and more.

