NIT-K will asked to recommend solution to prevent contamination of Gujjarakere, says Mayor

The National Institute of Technology – Karnataka (NIT-K), Surathkal, will be requested to recommend a solution to prevent the contamination of Gujjarakere, a waterbody spread over nearly three acres, at Jeppu, Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur said on Friday.

He was responding to a call by Nemu Kottari, Secretary of Gujjarakere Theertha Samrakshana Samithi, during the monthly phone-in.

The Mayor said that after the old underground drainage network in the surrounding area of the lake was replaced with the new network, the engineers of the corporation checked the area twice to find out the source of sewage seepage.

The engineers still are unable to trace the source. Sewage flow has contaminated the lake rejuvenated by Mangaluru Smart City Ltd. under Mangaluru Smart City Mission. The NIT-K will be asked to inspect the lake area and recommend measures to stop sewage seepage.

Railway issue

Referring to the frequent closure of railway crossing gate near Srinivas College at Pandeshwara, G.R. Prabhu from Bejai suggested that passenger trains should be made to halt at Thokkottu or Ullal instead of Goods Shed. With this, there is no need to construct either an overpass or an underpass at Pandeshwar railway crossing.

Responding to it, the Mayor said that his suggestion will be conveyed to the Capt. Brijesh Chowta, MP, and the Divisional Railway Manager of Southern Railway to discuss the same in a meeting related to address railway issues of the region.

Throwing garbage

A resident from Mary Hill complained that residents of an apartment at Mary Hill were throwing garbage onto the premises of a senior citizens’ home. In his reply, the Mayor said a health inspector will be sent to the spot for an inspection and take suitable action.

Parking problem

Referring to parking problem, a resident from Kulashekara said that many shops, commercial complexes in the city have displayed boards in front of them reserving the parking area only for their customers. It is unfair. The shops have no right to display such boards and the roadside area belonged to the city corporation. The civic body should make such shops to remove the boards.

In his response the Mayor said that the matter has been taken up with police.