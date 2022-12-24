NIT-K to open Centre for Sustainable Energy Engineering

December 24, 2022 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - MANGALURU

The National Institute of Technology – Karnataka (NIT-K), Surathkal, will open a Centre for Sustainable Energy Engineering shortly, according to its Director (additional charge) Prasad Krishna.

It will initially offer PhD programme under inter-disciplinary mode, he said while speaking at the inauguration of the two-day 14th global convention of the NIT-K Alumni Association in Surathkal on Friday.

It may be mentioned here that Union Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan, when visiting the NIT-K for its 20th convocation in this October, had suggested it to open a full-fledged sustainable energy department. He had praised the thrust given by the institute in the use of green energy.

In his address on Friday, Mr. Krishna, an alumnus of NIT-K, said that the institute is working towards shifting to adopt a corporate model to handle alumni affairs.

E-dirt bike launched

An electric dirt bike designed and developed by the e-Mobility Team at the Centre for System Design at the NIT-K in collaboration with SEG Automotive and supported by 1979 alumni batch, was unveiled on the occasion. The bike is meant for rescue operations by the government agencies. It will be useful for NDRF in rescue operations in avalanche zones, landslide areas, and other locations prone to natural catastrophes, as well as for coastal police, military, and Coast Guard personnel in sandy or muddy terrain. It can be used for rescue operations during natural calamities.

There was an ‘entrepreneur’s lane’ where products developed/produced by alumni across the globe were displayed. There was an ‘author’s corridor’ in which books written by NITK alumni were displayed. Indian author Vasudhendra addressed the gathering on ‘why literature for engineers’, a NIT-K release said on Saturday.

The convention included several academic, cultural, and creative activities and programs. Over 500 alumni and their families attended the convention which concluded on Saturday.