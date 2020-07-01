NIT-K to be closed for two days for sanitisation

The National Institute of Technology-Karnataka (NIT-K) in Surathkal will remain closed for two days from Wednesday for sanitisation after a site engineer of a building project work of the institute tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

In an internal “important notification” issued to employees on Tuesday, the Registrar of the institute said that a site engineer of the library project work of the institute has reportedly tested positive. The engineer belongs to the contractor of the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) which has taken up the project for the institute.

The Registrar also asked NIT-K employees who rated themselves as “high risk contact” to consult the medical authority and undergo testing.