NIT-K to appoint professionals on contract basis

National Institute of Technology - Karnataka (NIT-K), Surathkal, has invited applications from competent and experienced professionals with specialised skills to fill up several contractual and deputation posts.

The contractual posts are Account Officer [1], Internal Audit Officer [1], Legal Officer [1], Placement Officer [1], Public Relations Officer [1], Graphics & Web Officer [1], and Medical Officers [2]. The contract period will be one year, extendable annually based on performance and institute requirements, for a maximum period of three years. Initial consolidated monthly emolument for each post will be ₹70,000.

The deputation posts are Deputy Registrar (1) and Assistant Registrar (2). The scale of pay will be as per 7th CPC guidelines.

Interested candidates may apply through the NITK website https://www.nitk.ac.in/ by September 16.

The last date for submitting hard copy applications with supporting documents for the DR/AR positions is September 20. Short-listed candidates will be invited for written test and interview at NIT-K.

Spread over nearly 300 acres the institute currently houses over 6,500 students and over 270 faculty members, a NIT-K release said.

