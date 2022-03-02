NIT-K team adjudged winner of third edition of HackVerse

MintMoney comprising Dwaipayan Munshi, Nikhil Sahu and Jai Khandelwal from National Institute of Technology-Karnataka (NIT-K), Surathkal, was adjudged winner of the third edition of HackVerse National Hackathon organised by NIT-K Surathkal on February 26 and 27.

The team was adjudged toppers for the project “Muse Docs”.

Another team, Psudeo, comprising Tankala Yuvaraj and Subrahmanyam Konakanchi, from SRM University, received the runner-up award for the project “Psudeo”.

Team Mugiwara no ethereum, comprising Sidharth Sahni and Hari Vishnu Parashar, from VIT Vellore, was adjudged the second runner-up for the project “The Closet”.

More than 1,500 students from over 50 institutions had registered for the third edition of HackVerse that was held online.

After a meticulous review process, the 24-hour hackathon started on February 26 wherein innovative and visionary projects were developed and presented.

A panel comprising technology evangelist Ashish Banerjee, software engineer Anjali Sheel, software development engineers Salman Shah and Rahul Verma and (Backend SDE-2, Koo), senior vice-president and distinguished engineer digital transformation and innovation Wells Fargo India Suresh Reddy judged the projects.

Cash prizes of over ₹2 lakh were earmarked for the top-performing team. Exciting goodies, platform credits, coding platform access, courses and prizes worth more than ₹50 lakh were offered to the participants. Five new tracks, “CosMic Express”, “AndroMedia”, “Plan-et Well”, “HealThyself” and “Hack-a-block”, with a cash prize of ₹10,000 for each track, were introduced in this year’s competition.

The third version of HackVerse was formally inaugurated by NIT-K Director In-charge Udaykumar Yaragatti. NIT-K Dean, Students Welfare, S .Narendranath was present.