NIT-K Surathkal’s 20th convocation tomorrow

Prasad Krishna, Director (Additional-charge), NITK Surathkal at a press conference in Mangaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

A total of 1,787 candidates will be awarded degrees during the 20th annual convocation of the National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal, at the new sports complex of the institute on Saturday.

Union Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan will attend the event and deliver the convocation address. Mr. Pradhan virtually attended the 19th convocation of NIT-K last year.

Talking to reporters, NIT-K Director (Additional Charge) Prasad Krishna said of the candidates who will receive the degrees, include 126 PhD, 817 postgraduate, and 844 BTech students.

There will be 249 students who will be conferred with Minor in other disciplines along with a BTech degree. The institute for the first time will confer BTech (Honours) degree. As many as nine BTech students and 30 postgraduate students will receive gold medals and other medals for securing highest CGPA.

Mr. Krishna said the NIT-K has commenced the new BTech programme in Computational and Data Science from the academic year 2022-23.

The institute, which is ranked 10th in the engineering category in the National Institute Ranking Framework, has 10 BTech programmes. It includes the BTech programme in Artificial Intelligence, which started in 2021.

The institute, he said, has started MTech programme on Power Electronics and Control of Electric Vehicle, which is supported by Bosch. It has also introduced for BTech an interdisciplinary minor programme in Machine Learning. As part of the National Education Policy, the NITK students earn 10 credits for liberal arts or for extra curricular activities by participating in Yoga, NSS, NCC and other literary and art club activities.

The institute has registered with Academic Bank of Credits via National Academic Depository that facilitates accumulation, transfer and redeem credits.

In 2021-22, 405 companies registered for campus placements. As much as 93% of undergraduates and 74.3% of the postgraduate students of the institute were recruited, he said.

The Union Minister on Saturday will inaugurate the new building of Central Research Facility (CRF) and School of Interdisciplinary Studies, which has been constructed at a cost of Rs. 48 crore. He will also lay foundation stone for construction of “Block D” lecture hall complex, which is being built at an estimated cost of ₹54.76 crore, Mr. Krishna said.