NIT-K sets up solar powered charging station for e-vehicles

May 11, 2022 00:27 IST

The National Institute of Technology-Karnataka, (NIT-K) Surathkal, has set up on its campus its first solar powered charging station for electric vehicles.

The station, URJA, which is a contribution of the alumni batch of 1970 will be inaugurated at 4.30 p.m. on May 11.

According to a release from NIT-K, six e-cycles, two e-scooters/e-bikes and an e-car can be charged at a time at the station set up at an estimated cost of ₹20 lakh.

The station is for the use of faculty and students of the institute. “The non-NITK designed e-vehicles can pay and use the station by using IRIS app designed in-house,” the release said.

Pruthviraj U., Head, E-Mobility Projects at the Centre for System Design at the institute, and also Assistant Professor, Department of Water Resources and Ocean Engineering, said that the station developed is part of the objective of the institute to make the campus carbon neutral.

As many as 36 candidates including Ph.D., B.Tech. And M.Tech students are involved in developing this project for the alumni batch.

The station will be inaugurated in the presence of Udaykumar R. Yaragatti, in-charge Director of the institute.