NIT-K retains NIRF 2022 Engineering ranking, improves overall position

Udaykumar R. Yaragatti, director in-charge, NITK, Surathkal and its Registrar K. Ravindranath at the release of NIRF 2022 rankings in Delhi on July 15. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The National Institute of Technology – Karnataka (NIT-K), Surathkal has retained tenth rank in Engineering category and enhanced its ranking to 27th in overall category in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), 2022 released by the Union government on July 15.

In the overall category, its ranking went up from 32nd in NIRF 2021.

In 2022, the institute obtained a cumulative score of 66.04 out of 100 in Engineering category and cumulative score of 56.74 in overall category.

In 2020, it was placed 13th in the Engineering Institute rankings and 33rd in the overall rankings.

The ranking in higher education institutes is being adopted on the basis of teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, and peer perception.

Udaykumar R. Yaragatti, director in-charge at the institute congratulated the members of Board of Governors, deans, faculty members, staff, research scholars, alumni and students for the achievement, a release from the NIT-K said.

Yenepoya Deemed to be University

The Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) has been ranked 97 among the top 100 universities in the country as per the NIRF Rankings 2022. The Yenepoya Dental College secured 23rd rank in the overall ranking for Dental Institutions in the country by NIRF.

The university has been making rapid strides in the direction of improving quality of education imparted and public perception. “This year’s NIRF ranking is a testimonial of our commitment towards imparting quality education and the vision towards achieving excellence,” the Vice-Chancellor of the university M. Vijayakumar said in a release.