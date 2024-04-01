NIT-K organises students’ ring presentation ceremony

April 01, 2024 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - MANGALURU

The National Institute of Technology – Karnataka (NIT-K) at Surathkal organised its students’ ring presentation ceremony recently.

The ceremony is one of the institute’s distinctive traditions. During this event, each graduating student is given a silver ring with the NIT-K emblem and the year of graduation etched on it. The faculty members treat the students as guests, individually presenting the ring to each student and wishing them well in their future endeavours.

A.S. Adke, principal of the then Karnataka Regionally Engineering College (KERC which is now NIT-K), initiated the first such ring presentation ceremony and the tradition has persisted for over fifty years. The ring serves two purposes: It unites the student to their beloved Alma Mater and, through recognition of the ring, it unites KRECians/NITKians across the globe in tandem, a NIT-K release said on Monday.

The silver rings were awarded to all the outgoing students from the B.Tech (1,015 students), M.Tech (756), MCA (62), MBA (55), M.Sc (65), M.Tech Research (32), and Ph.D programmes (122) at the ceremony organised on March 28, 2024.

S.S. Rithikaa and Sampath Kumar Tarun of the Mining Engineering Department, and R. Sudhanva of the Civil Engineering Department were presented with gold medals in Best Outgoing Student category. Amit Kumar of the Mechanical Engineering Department was given the gold ring and Rahul Kumar of the Mining Engineering Department was presented with silver medal in the same category.

S.S. Nayak, Chartered Accountant, was the chief guest at the ceremony. B. Ravi, Director, NIT-K presided. A.C. Hegde, Dean of Students Welfare and Dwarakesh Dean, Academics, were present.