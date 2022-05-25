NIT-K holds mentorship programme for school students

The National Institute of Technology – Karnataka (NIT-K), Surathkal on Tuesday organised a programme to mentor Statelevel students, from Classes VI to X, who have been qualified to participate in a national-level exhibition and project competition to be held under the Union government’s Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research (INSPIRE) scheme.

The 63 students from the State who have been qualified to participate in the competition were guided on converting their innovative ideas into prototypes.

The mentorship programme was held in association with the National Innovation Foundation, an autonomous body under the Union Department of Science and Technology, a NIT-K release said.

The competition is aimed at promoting critical thinking among students in the age group of 10 years to 15 years to become innovators.

They interacted with the NIT-K faculty and domain experts from different fields of agriculture, mechanical engineering, sensors and systems, household mechanics. Students presented diverse innovative ideas like a pendulum based water pump, electricity-less refrigerator, smart postal boxes, contactless sewage cleaning, which may be helpful for works that are labour intensive or tedious in nature, it said.

K. V. Rao, Director, Regional Science Centre, Pilikula, Udayakumar R Yarragatti, director, in-charge, NIT-K, Arun Isloor, a professor of Chemistry at NIT-K and also the programme co-ordinator were among those who interacted with the students.