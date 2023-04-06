NIT-K gears up to organise Yuva Sangam exposure tour to Madhya Pradesh

April 06, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - MANGALURU

The National Institute of Technology-Karnataka (NIT-K), Surathkal, is gearing up to organise Yuva Sangam, an initiative by the Union government under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Abhiyan.

Yuva Sangam focuses on conducting exposure tours of the youths comprising mainly students studying in higher educational institutions and some off-campus youths from one State to other States and vice-versa.

Under this initiative, Karnataka has been paired with Madhya Pradesh, with NIT-K and the National Institute of Technology, Bhopal, as nodal institutions respectively. A team of 45 youths between the age of 18 and 30 from Karnataka will visit Madhya Pradesh to participate in this immersive programme, a release from NIT-K said on Thursday.

Scheduled for April-May 2023, the exposure tours are set to last between five to seven days, providing an opportunity for young people to gain multidimensional experiences under five broad areas - Paryatan (tourism), Parampara (traditions), Pragati (development), Prodyogik (technology), and Paraspar Sampark (people-to-people connect).

Natives of Karnataka in the age group of 18 to 30 from various districts, interested to take part in the tour, may register on the portal https://ebsb.aicte-india.org/. The last date for registration is April 9, and the selection of youths will be based on the criteria formulated by the Ministry of Education. The Union government is funding the scheme, and the successful implementation of this programme will go a long way in promoting national integration and mutual understanding between different regions of India, the release said.

Several ministries, including Education, Culture, Tourism, Information & Broadcasting, Railways, Home Affairs, Youth Affairs, DONER, and Sports, are participating in this initiative, with each ministry responsible for implementing its part of the programme, the release said.