NIT-K declares its campus as plastic-free zone

January 26, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - MANGALURU

The National Institute of Technology – Karnataka (NIT-K), Surathkal announced on the Republic Day that its campus will be a plastic-free zone from January 26 onwards. There will be a total ban on single-use plastic in the campus.

Plastic products like cutlery, drinking straws, polythene and food packaging materials will no longer be available and used on the campus. In their place, biodegradable and eco-friendly alternatives will be put in place, the institute said in a release.

The decision has been taken to encourage the implementation of green and sustainable practices at the institute. The aim is to move from single-use plastics to more sustainable products and processes. As part of the commitment to the ‘Swachh Bharat’ mission, the NIT-K administration will ensure the implementation of the ban in collaboration with local vendors, it said.

The plastic-free campus is a much-anticipated move that aims to reduce the environmental burden and make a lasting contribution to the ‘Swachh Bharat’ mission. The decision has been taken also to raise environmental awareness among the students, faculty and staff.

The campus has already taken green initiatives like manufacturing and using electric vehicles in phases, waste segregation and production of bio-gas.

Speaking on the new initiative, Director in-charge of the institute and also Dean, Faculty Welfare, G.C. Mohan Kumar said: “Our aim is to promote sustainable living and reduce the negative consequences of plastic disposal. We believe that adopting this policy will go a long way in creating a cleaner and greener campus.”

Meanwhile, the institute celebrated the Republic Day with gusto. There was ceremonial parade by NCC cadets, NIT-K English and Kannada medium school students and security staff.

The event concluded with prize distribution for the best NCC cadets, security staff and students.