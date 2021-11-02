NIT-K convocation on November 6, to offer new course in AI

National Institute of Technology (NIT-K), Surathkal will offer a new B.Tech program in Artificial Intelligence from the academic year 2021-22 to keep pace with growing national and international demands.

1,681 candidates will be awarded degrees

As many as 1,681 candidates will be awarded degrees in the 19th annual convocation of National Institute of Technology (NIT-K), Surathkal on November 6.

The convocation will be conducted by video conferencing at 11 a.m. Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan will be the chief guest. K. Sivan, Chairman of ISRO and Secretary in Department of Space, will deliver the convocation address.

Addressing mediapersons in Mangaluru on November 2, institute Director K. Umamaheshwar Rao said that candidates will include 120 Ph.D., 766 post-graduates and 795 B.Tech. students.

“The institute is proud to announce the conferment of Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) degree for the first time to its highly distinguished alumnus, now the District Magistrate of Gautham Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, and a silver medalist at the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics, Suhas L. Yathiraj, during this convocation in recognition of his achievements in sports and other multifaceted accomplishments,” he said.

Mr. Rao said that nine B.Tech students and 30 post-graduate students will receive gold medals and medals sponsored by various agencies for securing highest CGPA.

New B. Tech. program

A new B.Tech program in Artificial Intelligence will commence from the academic year 2021-22 to keep pace with growing national and international demands.

NIT-K has introduced admissions to M.Tech, M.Sc., MBA and MCA and to post-doctoral programme through self-financed mode from 2021-22, he said.

NIT-K Director K. Umamaheshwar Rao sharing details of the convocation with mediapersons at Press Club in Mangaluru on November 2, 2021. | Photo Credit: MANJUNATH H.S.

Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, the institute completed its academic activities as per schedule through Integrated Resource and Information System (IRIS), a MIS platform developed in-house using open source by the faculty and staff to cater to the need of sharing information among various stakeholders.

“It has undoubtedly eased our work in the prevailing virtual environment, catering to more than 6,000 students located in India and abroad,” he said.

The Director said that 278 reputed companies visited the campus providing placements to students in different disciplines during 2020-21. “More than 92% of our undergraduate students and 55% of postgraduate students have been placed in prominent organisations through campus placements,” he said.

NIT-K celebrated its diamond jubilee during the 2019-20 academic year.